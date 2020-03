BRIEF-Macquarie Bank Withdraws Macquarie Bank Capital Notes 2 Offer

March 13 (Reuters) - Macquarie Bank:

* WITHDRAWS MACQUARIE BANK CAPITAL NOTES 2 OFFER

* ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF ITS OFFER OF $A500 MILLION OF MACQUARIE BANK CAPITAL NOTES 2

* TOOK DECISION TO WITHDRAW OFFER IN LIGHT OF SIGNIFICANTLY CHANGED MARKET CONDITIONS IN RECENT WEEKS

* ON A PROFORMA BASIS, AFTER REDEMPTION OF MIS AND BCN, MGL’S CAPITAL SURPLUS WAS $A5.3B AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* DECISION DOES NOT AFFECT MBL’S COMMITMENT TO REPAY $A429M OF MACQUARIE BANK CAPITAL NOTES ON 24 MARCH 2020

* DECISION DOES NOT AFFECT MBL'S COMMITMENT TO REPAY $A400M OF MACQUARIE INCOME SECURITIES ON 15 APRIL 2020