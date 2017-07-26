BRIEF-Macquarie continues to expect FY18 result to be broadly in line with FY17

July 27 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd

* continue to expect fy18 result for group to be broadly in line with fy17

* 1q18 operating group contribution 1 up on pcp and down on a strong prior quarter

* expects year ending 31 march 2018 combined net profit contribution 11 from operating groups to be broadly in line with year ended 31 march 2017

* fy18 tax rate is currently expected to be broadly in line with fy17.

* quarter-end bank cet1 ratio 10.9% (harmonised: 13.1%)

* believes that its current capital surplus is sufficient to accommodate proposed increase in minimum capital requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: