Feb 11 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd:

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT GROUP’S RESULT FOR FY20 TO BE SLIGHTLY DOWN ON FY19

* ANNUITY STYLE-BUSINESSES COMBINED 3Q20 NET PROFIT CONTRIBUTION UP ON 3Q19

* BANK COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.4%% AS AT DEC 31, 2019

* YTD FY20 NET PROFIT CONTRIBUTION FROM ANNUITY-STYLE BUSINESSES UP ON FY19 YTD