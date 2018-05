BRIEF-Macquarie Group Ltd Says Bank CET1 Ratio 11.0% As At March 31

May 4 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd:

* AS AT MARCH 31, BANK CET1 RATIO 11.0%

* GROUP’S RESULT FOR FY19 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH FY18

* MACQUARIE’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM REMAINS IN PLACE

* INTENDS TO REDEEM MACQUARIE GROUP CAPITAL NOTES (MCN) $600 MILLION HYBRID IN JUNE 2018

* INTENDS TO BUY SHARES TO SATISFY MEREP REQUIREMENTS OF APPROXIMATE VALUE $460 MILLION; BUYING PERIOD FOR MEREP WILL START ON MAY 14

* OFFER OF MACQUARIE GROUP CAPITAL NOTES 3 HYBRID SECURITIES WILL BE LAUNCHED SHORTLY

