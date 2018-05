May 7 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd:

* TO RAISE $A600 MILLION WITH ABILITY TO RAISE MORE OR LESS, THROUGH OFFER OF MACQUARIE GROUP CAPITAL NOTES 3

* EXPECTED THAT MARGIN WILL BE BETWEEN 4.00% AND 4.20% PER ANNUM

* MCN3 WILL QUALIFY AS ELIGIBLE CAPITAL FOR AUSTRALIAN PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY PURPOSES

* MCN3 ARE EXPECTED TO BE QUOTED ON AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

* CONVERTIBLE NOTES ISSUED BY MGL AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF $A100 PER MCN3