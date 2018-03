March 13 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - ‍INCREASE REFLECTS IMPACT OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON COMMON SHARES​

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE - CONVERSION RATIO FOR 2.875% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 INCREASED TO 12.4912 SHARES OF STOCK PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: