FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure Corp announces conversion ratio adjustment to convertible notes due 2019
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 12:41 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure Corp announces conversion ratio adjustment to convertible notes due 2019

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces conversion ratio adjustment to convertible notes due 2019

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - conversion ratio for notes increased to 12.2946 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount effective July 15, 2017

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - adjustment to conversion ratio applicable to its 2.875pct convertible senior notes due 2019

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - the adjustment reflects impact of dividends paid by company to holders of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.