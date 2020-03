BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure - On March 17, Provided Notice To Lenders To Borrow $599.0 Million Under Credit Agreement

March 24 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE - ON MARCH 17, PROVIDED NOTICE TO LENDERS TO BORROW $599.0 MILLION UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE - ON MARCH 16, AA FBO GAVE NOTICE TO LENDERS TO BORROW $275.0 MILLION UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY PORTION OF AA CREDIT AGREEMENT

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE - CO, AA FBO BORROWED ON FACILITIES TO INCREASE CASH POSITIONS & PRESERVE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP - NOTES IT HAS NO IMMEDIATE LIQUIDITY NEEDS & HAS NO MEANINGFUL DEBT MATURITIES UNTIL 2022

* MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE - PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY BORROWINGS RESULT IN TOTAL CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS OF ABOUT $1.1 BILLION AS OF MARCH 18 Source text: (bit.ly/2JdWuz0) Further company coverage: