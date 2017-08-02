FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure qtrly total revenue $438.99 mln vs $397.58 mln
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 10:39 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure qtrly total revenue $438.99 mln vs $397.58 mln

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* Mic reports second quarter 2017 financial results, announces acquisition and investment, increases quarterly cash dividend

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍increases quarterly cash dividend- authorizes cash dividend of $1.38 per share, up 10.4​

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍raises 2017 growth capex deployment target to between $600.0 million and $650.0 million​

* Macquarie Infrastructure - ‍expects to realize annual general and administrative and procurement cost savings of between $12.0 million and $15.0 million in 2018​

* Macquarie Infrastructure - continue to expect to increase cash generation in 2017 by between 10 pct and 15 pct, per share, to grow our cash dividend by 10 pct

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - qtrly total revenue $438.99 million versus $397.58 million

* Macquarie Infrastructure - ‍expects to invest up to $135.0 million to be used to fund intersect power's operations, project development pipeline​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - qtrly diluted income per share attributable to mic $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.