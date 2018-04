April 11 (Reuters) - Macro Enterprises Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.07

* Q4 REVENUE C$26.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$31.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS COMPANY’S FIRST HALF OF REVENUES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE CHALLENGING AND SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: