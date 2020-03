BRIEF-Macroasia Corp Updates On Impact Of Covid-19

March 16 (Reuters) - MacroAsia Corp:

* ESTIMATES COVID-19 IMPACT FOR THREE MONTHS FROM FEB-APRIL TRANSLATES TO REVENUE DOWNTURN OF ABOUT PHP867 MILLION

* FOR FEB-APRIL, ESTIMATED AVERAGE MONTHLY REVENUE DECLINE IS PHP289 MILLION, MEANING AVERAGE MONTHLY NET INCOME REDUCTION OF PHP58 MILLION FROM ORIGINAL TARGET

* MANAGEMENT IN LISTED PARENT CO, SOME UNITS TAKING 10% PAY-CUT TO SAVE JOBS HIT BY LOWER WORKLOAD IN AVIATION SERVICES DUE TO COVID-19

* ROTATING VOLUNTARY NO-WORK, NO-PAY SCHEDULE IMPLEMENTED ON ALL PAY GRADES FROM MARCH 16

* VOLUNTARY EARLY SEPARATION PROGRAM PUT INTO PLACE, WITH NO PREMIUM OFFERED TO THOSE WHO ARE AVAILING