May 27 (Reuters) - MacroGenics Inc:

* MACROGENICS ANNOUNCES REGISTRATION STUDY OF FLOTETUZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

* MACROGENICS INC - PLANS FOR A CLINICAL STUDY INTENDED TO SUPPORT REGISTRATION IN U.S. OF FLOTETUZUMAB