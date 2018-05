BRIEF-MacroGenics Posts Qtrly Net Loss Per Common Share Of $1.34

May 7 (Reuters) - MacroGenics Inc:

* MACROGENICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON CORPORATE PROGRESS AND 1ST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MACROGENICS - IN H2, SEES TO PROVIDE CLINICAL UPDATES ON FLOTETUZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML, ON COMBINATION OF ENOBLITUZUMAB WITH ANTI-PD-1 AGENT

* ANTICIPATE TWO OF CO’S ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES WILL MOVE INTO CLINICAL PIPELINE THIS YEAR

* TOTAL REVENUE WAS $4.7 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $2.1 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $1.34

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.08, REVENUE VIEW $6.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S