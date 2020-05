May 5 (Reuters) - MacroGenics Inc:

* MACROGENICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON CORPORATE PROGRESS AND FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MACROGENICS - ANTICIPATES CASH AS OF MARCH 31 AND ANTICIPATED & POTENTIAL COLLABORATION PAYMENTS, SHOULD ENABLE IT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS INTO 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: