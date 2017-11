Nov 13 (Reuters) - Macrolink Culturaltainment Development Co Ltd

* Says unit New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd to acquire information service firm for HK$1.4 billion ($179.52 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to acquire 60 percent stake in tourism firm for 180 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zVKz6g; bit.ly/2iQS3wt

