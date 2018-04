April 4 (Reuters) - Macromill Inc

* Says Bain Capital Sting Hong Kong Limited plans to sell all 15.2 percent stake in the co to Daiwa Securities

* Says Daiwa Securities will hold 15.6 percent stake in the co and become co’s top shareholder

* Says change will occur on April 10

