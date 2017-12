BRIEF-Macy’s Announces Pricing Of Debt Tender Offer

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER

* MACY‘S INC - ‍PRICING TERMS OF TENDER OFFER OF CO‘S UNIT TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES

* MACY‘S INC - AS A RESULT OF THE TENDER OFFER, CO EXPECTS TO RECORD A ONE-TIME PRE-TAX GAIN OF ABOUT $13 MILLION IN FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2017

* MACY‘S INC - TENDER OFFER OF ITS UNIT IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DEC. 22, 2017

* MACY'S INC - ‍BY COMPLETING TENDER OFFER, MACY'S INTEREST EXPENSE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE REDUCED ON A FULL YEAR BASIS BY APPROXIMATELY $26 MILLION​