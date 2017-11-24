FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macy's CEO on CNBC says company has very robust online demand
November 24, 2017 / 2:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Macy's CEO on CNBC says company has very robust online demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc

* Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette on CNBC says Macy’s is in a good place for holiday promotion‍​

* Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette on CNBC says company is better off this year than last

* Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette on CNBC says not going to comment on Amazon discussions

* Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette on CNBC says company has very robust online demand

* Macy’s ceo Jeff Gennette on CNBC says “we have a 5-week marathon ahead of us”

* Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette on CNBC says “we have got to earn our dollar every day” Further company coverage:

