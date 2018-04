April 13 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* MACY’S INC CEO GENNETTE JEFFREY REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 9,750 SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK ON APRIL 12 AT $29.1 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* MACY'S INC CEO GENNETTE JEFFREY REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 250 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK ON APRIL 12 AT $29.09 PER SHR - SEC FILING