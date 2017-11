Nov 27 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES DEBT TENDER OFFER

* MACY‘S INC - UNIT COMMENCED A CASH TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES​

* MACY'S INC - ‍TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 22 UNLESS EXTENDED​