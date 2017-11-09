FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macy's Inc Q3 EPS $0.23 excluding items
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 1:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Macy's Inc Q3 EPS $0.23 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* Macy‘s, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 earnings above prior year and re-affirms full-year guidance

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.38 to $3.63 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23 excluding items

* Q3 sales $5.281 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.31 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Macy’s Inc - ‍comparable sales on an owned basis were down 4.0 percent in Q3 and down 3.6 percent on an owned plus licensed basis​

* Macy’s Inc says saw better gross margin performance in quarter primarily due to tightly controlled inventory position​

* Macy’s Inc - ‍“a highlight of Q3 was launch of new star rewards loyalty program”​

* Macy’s Inc - ‍“we expect continued improvement in our trends in q4, including a solid lift from loyalty and digital”​

* Macy’s Inc - ‍remain on track to meet our full-year sales and earnings guidance for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

