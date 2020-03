BRIEF-Macy's Inc - Withdrawing 2020 Sales And Earnings Guidance

March 20 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* MACY’S, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* MACY’S INC - ACCESSING $1.5 BILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* MACY’S INC - SUSPENDING QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* MACY’S INC - SUSPENDING QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* MACY’S INC - REVIEWING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL OPERATING EXPENSES AND REDUCING 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* MACY’S INC - WITHDRAWING 2020 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE DUE TO ONGOING DISRUPTION

* MACY’S INC - NOT CURRENTLY PROVIDING AN UPDATED OUTLOOK

* MACY’S INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 9, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: