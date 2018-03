March 19 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* MACY’S, INC. LAUNCHES NEW APP AND IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY FEATURES TO ENHANCE THE CONSUMER SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

* MACY’S INC - ‍AN AUGMENTED REALITY FURNITURE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO MACY’S APP WITH A ROLLOUT BEGINNING IN APRIL​

* MACY'S INC - ‍MACY'S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT​