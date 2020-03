BRIEF-Macy's Says All Stores Will Remain Closed Until We Have Clear Line Of Sight On When It Is Safe To Reopen

March 30 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* MACY’S - ALL OF OUR STORES HAVE BEEN CLOSED SINCE MAR 18 AND WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL WE HAVE CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT ON WHEN IT IS SAFE TO REOPEN

* MACY’S - ACROSS MACY’S, BLOOMINGDALES, AND BLUEMERCURY BRANDS, WE WILL BE MOVING TO ABSOLUTE MINIMUM WORKFORCE NEEDED TO MAINTAIN BASIC OPERATIONS

* MACY’S - MAJORITY OF OUR COLLEAGUES WILL GO ON FURLOUGH BEGINNING THIS WEEK

* MACY’S - AT LEAST THROUGH MAY, FURLOUGHED COLLEAGUES WHO ARE ENROLLED IN HEALTH BENEFITS TO CONTINUE TO GET COVERAGE WITH CO COVERING 100% OF PREMIUM

* MACY’S - THERE WILL BE FEWER FURLOUGHS IN OUR DIGITAL BUSINESS

* MACY’S - EXPECT TO BRING FURLOUGHED COLLEAGUES BACK ON A STAGGERED BASIS AS BUSINESS RESUMES

* MACY’S - WE ARE EVALUATING ALL OTHER FINANCING OPTIONS

* MACY'S - WHILE THE DIGITAL BUSINESS REMAINS OPEN, WE HAVE LOST THE MAJORITY OF OUR SALES DUE TO THE STORE CLOSURES Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2ULFBkP] Further company coverage: