April 30 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* MACY’S INC - DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN COLUMBUS, OHIO IS PLANNED TO OPEN IN FALL 2019, ANTICIPATES IT WILL CREATE APPROXIMATELY 400 JOBS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)