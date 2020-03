BRIEF-Macy’s Temporarily Closes Stores Nationwide In Response To Covid-19 Outbreak

March 17 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* MACY’S, INC. TEMPORARILY CLOSES STORES NATIONWIDE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* MACY’S INC - WILL PROVIDE BENEFITS AND COMPENSATION TO ITS IMPACTED WORKFORCE

* MACY’S - WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL STORES BY END OF BUSINESS TODAY, MARCH 17, 2020, THROUGH MARCH 31, 2020

* MACY'S - MACY'S, BLOOMINGDALE'S & BLUEMERCURY WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE CUSTOMERS THROUGH MACYS.COM, BLOOMINGDALES.COM & BLUEMERCURY.COM & MOBILE APPS