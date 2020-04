April 21 (Reuters) -

* MACY’S WEIGHS RAISING AS MUCH AS $5 BILLION IN DEBT TO WEATHER CORONAVIRUS CRISIS - CNBC

* MACY'S WILL SEEK TO USE ITS INVENTORY AS COLLATERAL TO RAISE $3 BILLION AND REAL ESTATE TO RAISE $1 BILLION TO $2 BILLION - CNBC Source text : cnb.cx/2XTOls8 Further company coverage: