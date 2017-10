Sept 11 (Reuters) - Madalena Energy Inc -

* Madalena announces the issuance of warrants to Hispania Petroleum S.A.

* Issued 4.8 million common share purchase warrants to Hispania for services rendered pursuant to services agreement

* A warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share in capital of co prior to March 8, 2019 at exercise price of $0.17