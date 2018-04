April 16 (Reuters) - MADARA Cosmetics AS:

* SAYS HAS LAUNCHED 4 CERTIFIED NATURAL SUN-PROTECTION PRODUCTS FOR FACE AND BODY

* SAYS THESE PRODUCTS REPRESENT A NEW CATEGORY FOR MADARA BRAND

* THE TOTAL TURNOVER OF ALL 4 PRODUCTS IN 2018 IS PLANNED TO BE AROUND 500,000 EUR Source text : bit.ly/2qACHjy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)