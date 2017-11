Nov 6 (Reuters) - Madison Holdings Group Ltd

* ‍Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 September 2017​

* Expected result due to impairment loss on unlisted exchangeable bonds issued on 28 July 2017​

* Group is expected to record a HY loss attributable to owners of company of about HK$140 million to HK$150 million​