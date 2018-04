April 27 (Reuters) - Madison Holdings Group Ltd:

* UNIT TO BUY 51 PCT OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF DIGITAS LIMITED FOR US$60 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION TO BE SETTLED BY US$10 MILLION IN CASH AND US$50 MILLION BY ISSUING 213.3 MILLION SHARES AT HK$1.84 PER SHARE