May 11 (Reuters) - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp :

* ON A REPORTED BASIS, COMPANY GENERATED FISCAL 2020 Q3 REVENUES OF $424.0 MILLION

* MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - Q3 RESULTS INCLUDE COVID-19 IMPACT, WHICH LED TO SUSPENSION OF 2019-20 NBA AND NHL SEASONS, TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF CO’S VENUES

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $4.92

* "WITH SEASONS SUSPENDED, THERE IS VIRTUALLY NO REVENUE BEING RECOGNIZED"