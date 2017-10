Sept 20 (Reuters) - Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

* Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund - ‍Proposal to approve reorganization of MSP into MCN was approved by MCN shareholders​

* Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund - ‍Agreement and plan of reorganization was not approved by MSP shareholders​

* Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund - Closing of merger is contingent on both MSP, MCN obtaining requisite shareholder approvals