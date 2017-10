Aug 7 (Reuters) - Madison Wine Holdings Ltd:

* Group recorded a revenue of approximately hk$43.0 million for three months ended 30 june 2017, up approximately 10.3%

* Loss attributable to owners of co for three months ended 30 June 2017 amounted to approximately hk$3.3 million, down approximately 13.2%

* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for three months ended 30 June 2017.