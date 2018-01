Jan 15 (Reuters) - MADKOM SA:

* DEC. REVENUE AT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 95% YOY

* FY 2017 REVENUE AT 9.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 203 PERCENT YOY

* INCREASE IN REVENUES MAINLY DUE TO HIGHER REVENUE VALUE FROM CONTRACTS