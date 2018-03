March 13 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS, REVIEWS KEY CORPORATE ACHIEVEMENTS AND PROVIDES CLINICAL UPDATE ON MGL-3196

* MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.67​

* MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO IS IN A "STRONG" FINANCIAL POSITION TO ADVANCE MGL-3196 IN BOTH INDICATIONS​