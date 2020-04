BRIEF-Madvertise FY Net Loss Narrows To 1.6 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - MADVERTISE SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 15.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 48,000 YEAR AGO

* SHORT-TIME WORKING HAS ALSO BEEN SET UP FOR CERTAIN EMPLOYEES FOR A PERIOD OF 2 TO 6 MONTHS IN DEPENDING ON GEOGRAPHY AND ACTIVITIES

* GROSS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO 210 KEUR AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPARED TO 204 KEUR AT END OF 2018

* DOES NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON ITS ACTIVITY IN 2020 AND REMAINS EXTREMEY CAUTIOUS