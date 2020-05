BRIEF-Maersk CEO says has no plans for layoffs as a result of the corona crisis

May 13 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk:

* CEO SAYS HAS NO PLANS FOR ANY LAYOFFS AS A RESULTS OF THE CORONA CRISIS

* CEO SAYS OUR MAIN SCENARIO IS A WEAK THIRD QUARTER FOLLOWED BY SOME RECOVERY IN FOURTH QUARTER, BUT SAYS HARD TO PREDICT

* CEO SAYS AFTER SECOND QUARTER THERE IS OPPORTUNITY FOR LAND-BASED ACQUISITIONS

* CEO SAYS EXPECTATIONS OF 20-25% VOLUME DROP GLOBALLY IN Q2 IS PRIMARILY BASED ON REDUCED ACTIVITY IN RETAIL SECTOR IN U.S. AND EUROPE

* CEO SAYS WE HAVE NO AMBITION OF TRYING TO WIN MARKET SHARE BY LOWERING PRICES

* CEO SAYS WE DON’T EXPECT A PRICE WAR SIMILAR TO THE ONE IN 2009-2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)