Nov 21 (Reuters) - MAERSK

* MAERSK DRILLING HAS ENTERED INTO A JACK-UP ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH AKER BP

* THE ALLIANCE IS FOUNDED ON A TRIPARTITE COLLABORATION MODEL THAT ALSO INCLUDES SERVICE PROVIDER HALLIBURTON

* THE ALLIANCE AIMS AT LOWERING THE COST PER BARREL FOR AKER BP AND INCREASING PROFITABILITY FOR THE ALLIANCE PARTNERS.

* THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT IS FIVE YEARS FIRM WITH THE OPTION TO EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS