BRIEF-Maersk Drilling Revises Financial Guidance For 2020

March 20 (Reuters) - Maersk Drilling A/S:

* REG-MAERSK DRILLING REVISES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* TO DATE, MAERSK DRILLING’S OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020

* REVISES DOWN ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FOR EBITDA BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO USD 325-375M (ORIGINAL GUIDANCE OF USD 400-450M)

* GUIDANCE FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES REMAINS UNCHANGED AT USD 150-200M

* HAS FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND FLEXIBILITY TO WITHSTAND AND NAVIGATE IN THIS CHALLENGING BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT, ALSO IN CASE OF A PROLONGED PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY

* UPDATE IS DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND LOWER OIL PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)