BRIEF-Maersk Says Deal For Hamburg Süd Closed

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk:

* A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S – MAERSK LINE A/S’ ACQUISITION OF HAMBURG SÜD CLOSED

* ‍ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS HAVE NOW BEEN OBTAINED AND ACQUISITION WAS CLOSED TODAY.​

* SAYS ‍IT WOULD ACQUIRE GERMAN CONTAINER SHIPPING LINE HAMBURG SÜDAMERIKANISCHE DAMPFSCHIFFFAHRTS-GESELLSCHAFT KG FROM OETKER GROUP​

* SAYS DEAL FOR ‍EUR 3.7 BILLION ON A CASH AND DEBT-FREE BASIS​

* ‍OVERALL APMM GUIDANCE FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED​

* SAYS ‍NET IMPACT ON UNDERLYING RESULT FROM CONSOLIDATION OF HAMBURG SÜD WILL BE IMMATERIAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: