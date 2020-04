BRIEF-MAG Interactive Updates On COVID-19

April 1 (Reuters) - MAG Interactive AB (publ):

* AN UPDATE FROM MAG INTERACTIVE WITH REGARDS TO COVID-19

* WE SAW CLEAREST IMPACT IN COUNTRIES THAT ENACTED SEVERE RESTRICTIONS ON SOCIAL INTERACTIONS DURING EARLY OR MID-MARCH

* AVERAGE NUMBER OF ACTIVE USERS, DAU, INCREASING BY OVER 25% AT END OF MARCH, COMPARED TO AVERAGE IN Q2

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WHETHER THIS LEVEL WILL BE SUSTAINED OR SOMETHING THAT MAY CHANGE LATER IN QUARTER