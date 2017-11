Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mag Silver Corp:

* MAG SILVER ANNOUNCES UP TO US$44 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ‍A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UP TO 4.2 MILLION SHARES OF MAG AT A PRICE OF US$10.47 PER COMMON SHARE​

* ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF JUANICIPIO PROJECT​