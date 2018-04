April 12 (Reuters) - Magal Security Systems Ltd:

* MAGAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DROR SHARON AS CEO

* DROR SHARON HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO REPLACING SAAR KOURSH

* KOURSH WILL CONTINUE IN HIS POSITION UNTIL APRIL 30

* YANIV SHACHAR, E.V.P. AND GENERAL MANAGER OF MAGAL ISRAEL, WILL SERVE AS ACTING CEO IN INTERIM PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: