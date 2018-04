April 30 (Reuters) - Magellan Aerospace Corp:

* MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS

* MAGELLAN AEROSPACE CORP - NUMBER OF MAJOR CONTRACT EXTENSIONS AND NEW AWARDS HAVE BEEN MADE BY BOEING COMPANY TO CO

* MAGELLAN - COMPONENTS & ASSEMBLIES ASSOCIATED WITH MULTIPLE CONTRACTS WILL BE DELIVERED FROM CO’S FACILITIES IN NEW YORK, NEW YORK & MIDDLETOWN, OHIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: