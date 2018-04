April 24 (Reuters) - Magellan Aerospace Corp:

* MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SIGNS LONG TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPLEX CASTINGS AND ENGINE SHAFTS

* MAGELLAN AEROSPACE CORP - NEW AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT C$53 MILLION IN REVENUE FOR MAGELLAN THROUGH 2023

* MAGELLAN AEROSPACE CORP - SIGNING OF A 5-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AN UNDISCLOSED COMMERCIAL AEROENGINE CUSTOMER