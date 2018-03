March 5 (Reuters) - Magellan Gold Corp:

* MAGELLAN ANNOUNCES RESTART OF SDA MILL

* MAGELLAN GOLD CORP - ‍REHIRED EMPLOYEES AND IS RESTARTING ITS 100% OWNED SDA MILL, NAYARIT STATE, MEXICO​

* MAGELLAN GOLD CORP - ‍INITIALLY, OPERATIONS WILL REPROCESS TAILINGS LOCATED AT MILL SITE​

* MAGELLAN GOLD - ‍CLOSE TO BEING ABLE TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY ALLOWING RESUMING MINING OPERATIONS, BUILD PRODUCTION, INCREASE CASH FLOW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)