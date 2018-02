Feb 6 (Reuters) - Magellan Financial Group Ltd:

* ‍HY TOTAL REVENUE UP BY 27.5% TO $195.8 MILLION​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 44.5 CENTS PER SECURITY​

* HY NET OPERATING PROFIT $53.5 MILLION VERSUS $87.0 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT GROUP'S MARKETING EXPENSE TO INCREASE MATERIALLY IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO ABOUT $11.0-11.5 MILLION​