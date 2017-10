Sept 25 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc

* Magellan Health announces closing of $400 million of 4.40 percent senior notes due 2024 and refinancing of senior credit facility

* Magellan Health Inc - new, 2017 credit agreement will provide a $400 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility​

* Magellan Health Inc - new, 2017 credit agreement will provide a‍ $350 million senior unsecured five year term loan​