BRIEF-Magellan Health Notifies Consumers Of Data Security Incident

June 12 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:

* MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. NOTIFIES CONSUMERS OF DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - INVESTIGATION REVEALED THAT INCIDENT MAY HAVE AFFECTED SOME OF OUR CUSTOMERS’ MEMBERS’ PERSONAL INFORMATION.

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - HAVE NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY PERSONAL DATA HAS BEEN MISUSED.

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - IMMEDIATELY REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH, LAW ENFORCEMENT INCLUDING FBI

* MAGELLAN HEALTH - IN CERTAIN INSTANCES, SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS WERE ALSO AFFECTED IN CONSUMER DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

* MAGELLAN HEALTH - HAVE IMPLEMENTED ADDITIONAL SECURITY PROTOCOLS DESIGNED TO PROTECT OUR NETWORK, EMAIL ENVIRONMENT, SYSTEMS, AND PERSONAL INFORMATION.

* MAGELLAN HEALTH - PERSONAL INFORMATION AFFECTED IN DATA SECURITY INCIDENT INCLUDED NAMES, TREATMENT INFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: